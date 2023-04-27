TEXAS

State Senate Passes Bill To Limit Certain Foreign Sales Of Texas Land

A bill limiting the sale of Texas farmland to citizens and entities associated with certain foreign countries has the approval of the Texas Senate.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed the bill with a 19-12 vote and sent it to the Texas House. The bill restricts sales of agricultural land, timberland, and oil and gas rights to entities associated with China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

The Director of National Intelligence has designated the countries as risks to national security. An earlier version of the bill called for a total ban on such land sales, but it was met with protests from Asian-American groups.

