State Senate Takes No Action On House Border Security Bill

An additional border security bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the special session, since the Texas Senate took no action on Sunday.

The Senate was scheduled to discuss House Bill 4, which would make it a state crime to enter Texas illegally from Mexico. The bill would empower police to order illegal border crossers to return to Mexico, and arrest them if they refuse.

Instead of taking up the bill, the Senate recessed until Tuesday afternoon, the last day of the month-long special session.