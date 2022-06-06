TEXAS

State Senator Calls For Change In How Dangerous Felons Are Transported

jsalinasBy 28 views
0
FILE - (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

A state senator from Harris County is calling for changes in how violent offenders are moved from place to place.

Senator John Whitmire says he will demand a policy change requiring a trailing vehicle behind a bus transporting high-risk inmates. Last month, convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a transport bus and was on the run for three-weeks.

Lopez killed a man and his four grandchildren, stole their truck, and was killed last Thursday in a shootout with police near San Antonio. Whitmire says if the Texas Department of Criminal Justice doesn’t act, he’ll propose a bill in January when the legislature reconvenes.

GOP Donors Sign Letter Calling For Gun Safety Measures

Previous article

NY Gov Signing Stricter Gun Laws

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS