State Senator Calls For Change In How Dangerous Felons Are Transported

A state senator from Harris County is calling for changes in how violent offenders are moved from place to place.

Senator John Whitmire says he will demand a policy change requiring a trailing vehicle behind a bus transporting high-risk inmates. Last month, convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a transport bus and was on the run for three-weeks.

Lopez killed a man and his four grandchildren, stole their truck, and was killed last Thursday in a shootout with police near San Antonio. Whitmire says if the Texas Department of Criminal Justice doesn’t act, he’ll propose a bill in January when the legislature reconvenes.