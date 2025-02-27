TEXAS

State Senator Seeks To End Taxing Entities’ Ability To Hire Lobbyists

A state senator is proposing a bill that would end local taxing entities’ ability to hire lobbyists to represent them before the Texas Legislature. Republican Senator Mayes Middleton of Galveston filed Senate Bill 19.

The bill would keep local governments, such as cities and school districts, from using public money to hire lobbyists or pay dues to lobbying organizations.

Middleton says taxpayer-funded lobbying costs nearly 70 million dollars a year. He says legislators should represent their constituents without middlemen.

