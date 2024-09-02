State Senators Urge Justice Department Probe Into Texas’ Potential Violations Of Voter Rights

A group of Democratic state senators have formally asked the U.S. Justice Department to investigate recent state actions that may have violated the civil and voting rights of Texans.

The letter signed by a dozen state senators points to state investigations into voter registration organizations, armed raids on homes by an election fraud task force, the recent state purge of voter rolls, and ongoing scrutiny of humanitarian groups that aid migrants.

The letter states “collectively, these actions have a disproportionate impact on Latinos and communities of color, and will suppress their votes.” The letter follows a similar plea made last week by the League of United Latin American Citizens. Specifically, LULAC noted Attorney General Ken Paxton’s investigation into a widely debunked claim by a Fox News host that undocumented immigrants were being registered to vote outside a DPS drivers license office near Fort Worth.

The Democratic letter was signed by both senators representing the Valley – Juan Hinojosa and Morgan LaMantia.