LOCAL

State Sends Millions To Edinburg Airport For Major Upgrades

jsalinasBy 172 views
0
Photo courtesy City Of Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas International Airport in Edinburg will be entering into a new phase of its development – thanks to $10 million approved by the Texas Legislature this past session.

The money, allocated through the General Appropriations Act, will pay for key infrastructure and modernization projects at the airport. The state funds will help pay for expanding the runway, navigational and lighting upgrades, and the integration of new technologies.

South Texas International Airport serves as the border region’s primary staging area for border security and emergency response operations. It is used by the CBP, DPS, National Guard, and air medical firms.

Poll: Biden Squeaks By Trump In General Election

Previous article

2 San Benito Natives Killed In Southern California Business Plane Crash

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL