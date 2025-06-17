State Shuts Down Border Wall Program

State lawmakers are quietly ending funding made toward building a border wall. Governor Abbott announced the state would be the first to build its own wall four years ago, but is no longer receiving funds to complete it.

The decision leaves the future of the project uncertain with just eight-percent of the 805 miles identified for construction completed. State leaders suggest the federal government could pick up the effort to fund the wall’s construction. The Texas Tribune reported last year the program would take around 30 years and more than 20-billion-dollars needed to finish.