State Still Spends Billions On Border Security Despite Increased Federal Role

The state is still budgeting billions of dollars for border security even though illegal crossings have slowed to a crawl. Both houses of the Texas Legislature are including 6.5 billion dollars for border security in the state’s spending plan for the next two years.

This appropriation would bring the total spent on border security to nearly 18 billion dollars since 2021, when Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star to oppose the open-border policies of the Biden administration.

The state spending continues even though the Trump administration is stepping up border security and deporting illegal immigrants.