State Sues Milwhite Claiming Mineral Dust Violates Clean Air Standards

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A third lawsuit has been filed against a mineral refinery in Brownsville over its operations that residents claim is endangering their health.

The latest was brought by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality which says mineral dust from Milwhite Incorporated is in violation of state clean air standards.

Milwhite has also been sued by Brownsville which says the grinding mill is violating city pollution standards. The lawsuit was spurred by protests by residents who claim increased dust from the refinery is spreading into neighborhoods and causing respiratory problems. A judge’s ruling in favor of the city could force Milwhite to halt operations.

Efforts are also reportedly underway to find a new location for the company, currently located on South Padre Island Highway between Portway and Cheers Streets.