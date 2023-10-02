TEXAS

State Supreme Court Allows Whistleblower Suit Against Paxton To Proceed

FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Texas Supreme Court is allowing a whistleblower lawsuit against state Attorney General Ken Paxton to move forward.

The court ruled on Friday to lift a February abatement on the suit, in response to a Monday petition to the state’s high court by four former employees of Paxton’s office. The plaintiffs had approached the FBI in 2020 about Paxton’s potential abuse of his office.

The suit prompted a probe by the Texas House after Paxton asked for more than three-million dollars to settle the case. The House impeached Paxton in May, and a trial in the Texas Senate last month acquitted him of all charges.

