State Supreme Court Leaves Gun Ban In Place At State Fair Of Texas

The Supreme Court of Texas is leaving the gun ban at the State Fair of Texas in effect. On Thursday night, the high court denied Attorney General Ken Paxton’s emergency request to overturn the fair’s policy banning all guns from the fairgrounds.

Paxton says the ban violates state law because the fair is held on government-owned property. A Dallas judge and the 15th Court of Appeals had already upheld the ban. Paxton filed his petition with the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The fair starts today in Dallas.

