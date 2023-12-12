State Supreme Court Rules Against Dallas Mother

The state Supreme Court has ruled against a Dallas mother who went to court to seek an emergency abortion for her non-viable pregnancy. Kate Cox was granted a restraining order last week in a state District Court, but the Supreme Court put a hold on that ruling on Friday.

Last night, the Supreme Court decided to throw out that ruling. The court says, “A woman who meets the medical-necessity exception need not seek a court order to obtain an abortion.” The ruling says the law leaves the decision up to doctors. Cox had already left Texas to get the procedure elsewhere before the ruling was issued.