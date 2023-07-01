State Supreme Court Rules In Governor’s Favor On Mask Mandates

The state Supreme Court says Governor Greg Abbott was acting lawfully when he overturned cities’ mask requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court ruled on Friday that state law gives the governor “the lawful authority” to make such decisions “during a declared disaster.”

The ruling may be mostly symbolic at this point after Abbott chose not to renew the state’s Covid-19 emergency declaration when it expired in June.

Senate Bill 29 becomes law on September 1st and prohibits “a vaccine mandate, mask requirement, or private business or school closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”