TEXAS

State To Receive $2M+ In Federal Money To Fund Crime Labs

jsalinasBy 249 views
0

Texas will receive more than two-million-dollars in federal grants to fund crime laboratories and reduce the state’s backlog of non-DNA forensic evidence.

Senator John Cornyn announced the plan last Thursday as part of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act, a 2016 bill that the Texas Republican sponsored.

Cornyn’s office says the state has a backlog of more than 28-thousand pieces of forensic evidence. Most of the federal money will be awarded to the governor’s office, with the rest distributed among several cities.

State Supreme Court Allows Whistleblower Suit Against Paxton To Proceed

Previous article

Autopsy: Heat Played Part In Death Of Dallas Postal Worker

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS