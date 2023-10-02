State To Receive $2M+ In Federal Money To Fund Crime Labs

Texas will receive more than two-million-dollars in federal grants to fund crime laboratories and reduce the state’s backlog of non-DNA forensic evidence.

Senator John Cornyn announced the plan last Thursday as part of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act, a 2016 bill that the Texas Republican sponsored.

Cornyn’s office says the state has a backlog of more than 28-thousand pieces of forensic evidence. Most of the federal money will be awarded to the governor’s office, with the rest distributed among several cities.