State TV Says Iranian Speedboats Intercepted US Navy Vessel

This frame grab from video aired by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, shows two vessels in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s state TV reported that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. (IRIB via AP)

(AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that speedboats belonging to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf.

Thursday’s report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S. flag and several personnel on board as the speedboat appears to be chasing it. A voice is heard in Farsi, saying: “Keep chasing them.” The report did not say when the encounter took place.

A spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said he wasn’t aware of any sort of unsafe interaction with Iran in the last two days.

 

