State Updates Status Of Vaccination Efforts

The Texas Department of State Health Services is updating the status of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan.

At a virtual press conference on Thursday, Imelda Garcia, the state’s associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, said Texas has administered nearly three-million doses of the vaccine, including more than a million to people over age 65.

Garcia said the health department is still working on a definition for the hypothetical Phase 1C group, but had nothing to announce just yet.