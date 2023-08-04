State Warns Harris County About Short Staff And Other Problems At Jail

State officials are warning Harris County that it may have to outsource more jail inmates if staffing problems and other matters don’t improve.

The heads-up came in a meeting on Thursday between Harris County jail leaders and Executive Director Brandon Wood of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The jail is currently housing more than 12-hundred inmates at three different facilities in Louisiana and West Texas to relieve overcrowding. The jail also has a shortage of staff, with 178 open positions.