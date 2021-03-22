State: Water May Be Unsafe At Texas Site For Migrant Teens

FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Department of Homeland Security officers wait for the arrival of migrant children and teenagers from the southern border of the United States at the site of a temporary holding facility that opened south of Midland, Texas. Migration flows to the U.S. from Mexico are surging for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents — and for similar reasons. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)

FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Department of Homeland Security officers wait for the arrival of migrant children and teenagers from the southern border of the United States at the site of a temporary holding facility that opened south of Midland, Texas. Migration flows to the U.S. from Mexico are surging for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents — and for similar reasons. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)

(AP) — Texas’ environmental regulator has barred most uses of the water at an oilfield camp converted into a holding center for immigrant teenagers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Friday ordered federal agencies to stop using water at the site for anything other than flushing toilets or washing clothes. The decision raised alarms about the safety of more than 400 youths detained there.

President Joe Biden’s administration hastily converted a “man camp” for oilfield workers into a site for teenagers that opened Sunday night. It’s unknown how many teenagers may have drunk from taps or used it otherwise.