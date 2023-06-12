State Will Use Public Domain To Seize Land For Fairfield State Park

The state will use eminent domain in a move to keep Fairfield Lake State Park open. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department voted unanimously on Saturday to seize a five-thousand-acre property that includes the park.

The state had leased the park for free from Vistra Corporation since the 1970s. A Dallas-based developer bought the property in February, and the state has tried for months to buy the land from the new owner.

Freestone County residents, state legislators, and environmental advocates and lawmakers testified in favor of condemnation during Saturday’s public meeting.