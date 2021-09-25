States At Disadvantage In Race To Recruit Cybersecurity Pros

In this Sept. 20, 2021, photo Austin Moody poses for a photo as he sits a his home work station in Tampa, Fla. Moody, the Michigan native, got a scholarship from the Department of Defense that required working for the agency at least a year after graduating. Moody said he understands that state governments don't have the kind of money that federal agencies or private companies spend on recruiting and generous salaries. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

In this Sept. 20, 2021, photo Austin Moody poses for a photo as he sits a his home work station in Tampa, Fla. Moody, the Michigan native, got a scholarship from the Department of Defense that required working for the agency at least a year after graduating. Moody said he understands that state governments don't have the kind of money that federal agencies or private companies spend on recruiting and generous salaries. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

(AP) — Hiring and retaining people capable of helping fend off a constant stream of cyberattacks and other online threats tops the list of concerns for state technology leaders. There’s a severe shortage of those professionals and not enough financial firepower to compete with the federal government, global companies and specialized cybersecurity firms. The U.S. government and individual states have created training programs, competitions and scholarships in hopes of filling the gap of cybersecurity pros. But those strategies could take years to pay off though. In the meantime, states have turned to outside contractors, civilian volunteers and the National Guard for help.