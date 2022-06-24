NATIONAL

States Brace For Fight Over Gun Laws After High Court Ruling

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0
Salesman John Licata demonstrates a competition shooting gun at SP firearms on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

(AP) — Governors, lawmakers and attorneys general in states with strict gun-permitting laws are strategizing over how to shore up their restrictions after Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision expanded gun rights in a New York case. They also are bracing themselves for a longer fight as gun rights groups prepare to challenge a range of other gun control laws. The justices said that a New York state law in place since 1913 that restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public conflicts with the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have similar laws.

 

Fred Cruz

Toyota Recalls Electric Car For Faulty Wheel That May Detach

Previous article

Prosecutor: 4 Police, Up To 8 Suspects Killed In West Mexico

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL