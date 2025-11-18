San Antonio will host the first Texas Space Summit next year to discuss the rapidly growing commercial space business. The Texas Space Commission chose San Antonio for the summit earlier this year.

The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce is in charge of the event, which reportedly has an estimated budget of between a million and two million dollars. More than two thousand attendees are expected at the three-day conference, scheduled for September 21st to the 23rd at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.