States Get Go-Ahead To Build Electric Car Charging Stations

FILE - Chargers for electric cars are displayed at an opening ceremony for a Revel electric vehicle charging hub in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 29, 2021. The Biden administration is launching its long-awaited plan Feb. 10, 2022, to build out a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, pledging $5 billion to states that focus first on stops along interstate highways that could spur a new era of zero-emission travel coast to coast. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — States are being given the go-ahead to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded stations every 50 miles along interstate highways. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of the zero-emission cars. The administration on Thursday announced the availability of $5 billion in federal funds to states under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law, sketching out a vision of seamless climate-friendly car travel from coast to coast. Under new requirements issued by the Transportation Department, states can begin construction by this fall if they focus first on highway routes rather than neighborhoods.