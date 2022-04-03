NATIONAL

States Look For Solutions As US Fentanyl Deaths Keep Rising

Danny Castillon
FILE -A display of the fentanyl and meth that was seized by Customs and Border Protection officers over the weekend at the Nogales Port of Entry is shown during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Nogales, Ariz. As the number of U.S. overdose deaths continues to soar, states are trying to take steps to combat a flood of the drug that has proved the most lethal -- illicitly produced fentanyl. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

With fentanyl driving fatal overdoses to record levels in the U.S., state governments are scrambling for solutions. Since last year, at least 18 states have passed or considered laws to make it clear that it’s legal to use tests to determine whether illegal drugs contain the powerful synthetic opioid or others like it. States also are increasing penalties aimed at people who traffic the drugs. Republican governors and attorneys general are criticizing President Joe Biden’s administration for not doing enough to stop the flow of the drugs with border security and prosecutions.

 

