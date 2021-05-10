States Push Jobless From Virus Recession To Return To Work

Job seekers line up outside the New Hampshire Works employment security job center, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. States are pushing the unemployed to get back to work to help businesses large and small find the workers they need to emerge from the COVID-19 recession. Now some states are reinstating a requirement that anyone who collects unemployment must look for work. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

(AP) — States are pushing the unemployed to return to work to help businesses large and small find the workers they need to emerge from the COVID-19 recession. Some argue the generous unemployment benefits offered when the economy crashed are making it too easy for people to not return to work.

Now some states are reinstating a requirement that anyone who collects unemployment must look for work. At least three states, Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina, are ending the $300 supplemental benefit that is on top of state benefits.

Labor experts say the shortage is not just about the payment, with some people reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus. Others have found new jobs.