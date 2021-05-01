NATIONAL

States See Potential Federal Windfall, Go Slow On Road Taxes

By 116 views
0
The Deception Pass Bridge, nearly 1,000-feet long and about 180-feet above the waters below, is covered in scaffolding as work to replace corroded steel and paint the structure continues Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Deception Pass, Wash. Raising state taxes to improve roads and bridges is one of the few things many Republican and Democratic lawmakers have agreed on in recent years. Those efforts have slowed to a crawl this year, even as lawmakers acknowledge a widening gap between needed work and the money to pay for it. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(AP) — Efforts to raise gas taxes for roads and bridges are slowing in states as discussions are picking up in Washington about a big transportation funding boost. The American Road & Transportation Builders Association says the number of transportation funding plans being proposed in states is down by nearly half. So far, not a single state transportation tax increase has passed. But states could be in line for more federal money. President Joe Biden and Republican members of Congress have proposed separate infrastructure spending bills. Part of a coronavirus relief act signed by Biden also could potentially go toward transportation projects.

 

Deputy Shooting Becomes Part Of City’s Long History On Race

Previous article

Momentum Grows For Closing Gaps In US Vaccine Requirements

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL