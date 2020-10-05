Statewide Voter Awareness Tour To Stop In The Valley This Week

The Texas Secretary of State’s voter education tour stops in the Rio Grande Valley this week.

The “Ready, Check, Vote” initiative is traveling across Texas to inform voters about what they need to bring to the polls when they cast their ballot. That includes items to protect against the coronavirus, as well as the types of photo ID’s that are acceptable. All of the voter awareness information is contained in a 16-foot box truck that is visiting 46 cities across the state.

The truck will be in the Valley Wednesday, making stops in Brownsville, San Benito, Harlingen, Pharr, McAllen, and Edinburg. For more information, go to www.VoteTexas.gov.