A flurry of lawsuits are being filed in Texas over Winter Storm Uri, and the deadline to submit a court claim is coming up quickly. Attorney Danae Benton, who represents some of the plaintiffs, says thousands of people and businesses suffered damage when the power went out in 2021.

The deadline comes as the State Supreme Court is considering a case that will decide whether ERCOT can be held liable. Either way, the litigation will likely take years.