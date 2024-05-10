STC, A&M Sign Admissions Agreement

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas College and the Texas A&M Higher Education Center in McAllen have entered into a partnership aimed at making it easier for a Jaguar to become an Aggie.

The two schools this week signed a joint admissions agreement that officials say will boost the local workforce. The agreement targets STC students who apply directly to Texas A&M but don’t meet admission requirements, and offers them a path to attend the A&M Higher Education Center in north McAllen. The agreement requires those students to complete specific A&M-qualifying coursework at STC.