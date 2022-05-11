STC And Partners Expand Program To Meet High Demand For Truck Drivers

South Texas College is expanding a new training program to license more commercial truck drivers. First launched at STC’s Pecan campus in McAllen in December, the college is expanding the program to its Starr County campus in Rio Grande City.

Aimed at easing a serious nationwide shortage of truck drivers, STC has partnered with Pharr-based trucking company Trancasa and the Texas Workforce Commission to train students through a curriculum set up by the Federal Motor Safety Carrier Administration.

The program gives students 200 hours of in-class instruction and hands-on training. STC provides the instructors and Trancasa provides the trucks. The trucking industry is said to be about 80,000 drivers short, which Valley officials say threatens the region’s binational trade economy.