STC Approved For First-In-The-Nation Student Nurse Apprenticeship Program

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It’s a first for South Texas College. STC has been approved to become the first college in the country to begin a newly-created Registered Apprenticeship Program for nursing students.

The program offers an “earn while you learn” model – meaning students receive paid hands-on training in a local hospital while pursuing their associate’s degree in nursing. The first partnering hospital to provide the apprenticeships will be DHR Health. Officials also say that by putting nursing students inside of a hospital could help address a worsening nursing shortage.

The announcement that STC will be the first to implement the program came from the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Apprenticeship and the Texas Workforce Commission’s director of apprenticeship.