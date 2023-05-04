STC, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Partner To Fill Corrections Officer Needs

South Texas College is offering a course that will guarantee you being offered a job as a corrections officer. STC is collaborating with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on the new Corrections Academy.

The academy is an accelerated 6-week course training you to be a corrections officer. And if you pass, there will likely be a job waiting for you at the former Willacy County Regional Detention Center in Raymondville, which Hidalgo County is leasing to house its overflow jail inmates.

The sheriff’s office says, to start, there’ll be 40 corrections officer positions to fill. STC says, in addition to the corrections officer training, those who complete the academy will be awarded nine credits to use toward an associate degree in law enforcement.