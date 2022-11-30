STC History Professor Honored For Promoting Mexican American Inclusiveness In Education

South Texas College history instructor Trinidad Gonzales has been named the second recipient of the 2-year-old John Lewis Award for History and Social Justice.

The award Gonzales received is named for Georgia Congressman John Lewis, one of the nation’s most renowned civil rights activists who died in 2020. It is given to historians whose accomplishments exemplify the value of social justice.

Gonzales, who specializes in Mexican American studies, has been a strong advocate for inclusiveness in education and has published numerous articles promoting educational equality. He was a key figure in the effort to change state textbook standards to get an accurate telling of Mexican American history in the classroom. Gonzales says he has no idea who nominated him but is grateful to whomever did.