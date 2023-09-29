STC Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Celebrations With New Logo Reveal

South Texas College Friday opened its 30-year anniversary celebration – kicking things off with the reveal of a brand new logo.

STC President Dr. Ricardo Solis led a gathering of college administrators and the Board of Trustees, along with local elected officials for an extravagant logo-reveal ceremony at the McAllen Convention Center.

The new logo is part of a rebranding effort begun a year ago aimed at elevating the image of STC and moving the college into what Solis says will be a new era of transformation and innovation.