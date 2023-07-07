STC Launches New ‘Simplified’ Tuition Model

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas College has rolled out a new tool ahead of the fall semester meant to make it easier for students to calculate their college costs. It’s the Simplified Tuition Rate which STC says is a flat-rate model that gives students a better understanding of what they’re paying for.

A new tuition and fees calculator is on the STC website, and once a student completes a drop-down menu, it adds up their estimated tuition and fees, with the exception of student activity and parking fees.

STC says the new tool helps out staff members as well who can now better answer student questions about their financial statements.