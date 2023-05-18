STC Offers Tuition Waivers For First Responders Toward Law Enforcement, Fire Degrees

South Texas College is offering a new tuition model aimed at local first responders to help them advance their careers.

Starting this fall, STC will waive 90 percent of student fees for its associate degree programs in law enforcement and fire science. The initiative will also allow licensed law enforcement officers and firefighters to use their experience gained in the field for college credit toward their associate degrees.

The programs are offered through STC’s new Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence. Applications for the tuition waiver are now being accepted.