STC Partners Create Program To Meet High Demand For Truck Drivers

South Texas College is launching a new training program to fast-track licenses to potential commercial truck drivers.

The program is aimed at easing a serious shortage of truck drivers nationwide. STC is partnering with Pharr-based trucking company Trancasa and the Texas Workforce Commission to train students through a curriculum set up by the Federal Motor Safety Carrier Administration.

STC will provide the instructors, Trancasa will provide the trucks, and the TWC will pitch in to pay for the program, meaning students get their CDL’s for free.

The trucking industry is said to be about 80,000 drivers short of what’s needed to meet the current supply chain demand.