STC Presidential Search Down To Two

It’s down to two. The Board of Trustees of South Texas College this week interviewed two candidates recommended to be the college’s next president.

The semi-finalists were recommended following about a 2-month search by a 19-member committee made up of faculty, staff, students, and community leaders.

The Board will interview both candidates again, with plans to name the lone finalist by May 25th. That person will succeed Dr. Shirley Reed, the one and only president of STC since its founding 27 years ago.