STC Represented On State Task Force Addressing Shortage Of Healthcare Workers

A Rio Grande Valley leader in healthcare education has been appointed to the state’s newly-created Healthcare Workforce Task Force – created by Governor Greg Abbott to address the worker shortage in the state’s healthcare industry.

Representing the Valley will be Jayson Valerio, the dean and program chair for nursing and allied health programs at South Texas College. Valerio, as STC’s Regional HealthCare Liason, says he’ll work to lead initiatives that bridge the gaps in the state’s healthcare workforce, and build a foundation for future employment growth.

The task force consists of top hospital, medical, and research leaders from across Texas. The task force is to issue its report with recommendations in October.e