STC, Texas A&M Announce Engineering Partnership

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas College will be home to a Texas A&M Engineering Academy under a new joint venture. Officials Monday announced the launch of a co-enrollment partnership.

Under the program, qualified students will take two years of STEM classes at STC, followed by engineering coursework taught by Texas A&M faculty. Academy students will then transfer to the A&M College of Engineering in College Station to complete their degree.

The partnership was developed to address a projected need for more than 50-thousand engineers in Texas in the next five years. The first cohort of students can enroll this fall. Applications are being accepted through June 15th.