STC, Texas A&M To Announce Engineering Partnership

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A new joint venture is to be announced Monday by South Texas College and Texas A&M University. Officials are set to launch the Texas A&M Academy of Engineering at STC. What’s being called a co-enrollment partnership is aimed at addressing a growing need for engineers in Texas.

Under the partnership, students who qualify for the academy will complete the first two years of coursework at STC, then transition to the A&M College of Engineering to complete their degree.

The announcement is being made Monday morning at the STC Pecan Campus in McAllen and will be attended by South Texas College President Ricardo Solis and Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp.