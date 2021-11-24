STC Trustees Approve Employee Stipend

After twice using a chunk of its federal pandemic relief funds to help out students, South Texas College is doing the same for its employees.

The STC Board of Trustees has voted to pay a stipend for the college’s full-and-part-time employees – those who undergo the college’s COVID-19 training and response strategies to ensure a safe return to campus.

Trustees approved the use of $4.5 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief funds to provide payouts of $2,500 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staffers.

STC trustees say one reason for the stipend is to retain the college’s more than 2,100 faculty and staff members amid employee resignations across many sectors of the U.S. economy.