STC, UTRGV Presidents To Meet This Week

The leaders of UT-Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College are set to meet this week for the first time in two years as part of the ongoing effort to reduce barriers for students transferring between the two institutions.

Tuesday’s Collaborative Leadership meeting will be the first in-person session since 2020 and the third overall. The meeting has been scheduled to provide an update on the work toward designing seamless pathways for STC students transferring to UTRGV.

Participating will be the presidents of both institutions – Dr. Ricardo Solis with STC and Dr. Guy Bailey of UTRGV.