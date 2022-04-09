Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Killed In Auto Accident

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been killed in an auto accident in Florida. Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback’s death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.
The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released on Dec. 29, 2020. A few weeks later, he was signed by Pittsburgh, but did not play in the 2021 season.