Stephen King Set To Testify For Govt In Books Merger Trial

FILE - PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on May 22, 2018, in New York. King is expected to take the stand at a federal antitrust trial in Washington. King is scheduled to be a witness for the Justice Department as it attempts to block the proposed merger of two of the world's biggest publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Renowned author Stephen King is set to take the stand at a federal antitrust trial in Washington, D.C. King is scheduled to be a witness for the Justice Department on Tuesday as it bids to block the proposed merger of two of the world’s biggest publishers, No. 1 U.S. publisher Penguin Random House and No. 4 Simon & Schuster. King has expressed displeasure with the deal even though he is likely to benefit: The author has been published for years by Simon & Schuster. But King worries the merger would hurt smaller companies. Some of King’s own former publishers were acquired by larger ones.