Steve Bannon’s Defense Seeks Acquittal Then Rests Case

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP) — Steve Bannon’s lawyer has opened his defense by asking the judge to rule that prosecutors had not proven their contempt-of-Congress case against the former adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Then the defense moved for acquittal on Thursday and rested without bringing any witnesses.

Bannon lawyer Evan Corcoran said the prosecution’s case that Bannon illegally rejected the Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena rested on the testimony of Kristin Amerling, the panel’s chief counsel and it was “clear from her testimony that the dates were in flux.” U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said he would rule later on the motion for acquittal.