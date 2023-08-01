STHS #1 Hospital System In RGV-U.S. News & World Report

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas Health System has once again landed on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of best regional hospitals in Texas.

For 2023, the publication ranks STHS 29th, a drop from 25th last year, but still the number one hospital system in the Rio Grande Valley. U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospitals based on conditions including risk-adjusted survival, level of nursing care, and patient experience.

STHS says it believes the system was recognized for its efforts to keep patients from having to travel outside the Valley to receive certain medical procedures or treatments.