STHS Hit In Phishing Attack, Patient Records Accessed

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

South Texas Health System is notifying patients that their protected health information may have been accessed in an email phishing attack.

The incident dates back to January when STHS says it was learned that an authorized user’s email account had been accessed by an unauthorized person.

In a news release, STHS says the emails contained patient records, including their names, medical record numbers, their diagnoses, admission and discharge dates, and bill amounts.

STHS has notified its patients whose information may have been accessed and is offering free identity protection and restoration services for one year. The release does not say how many patients may have been affected.