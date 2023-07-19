“Sticky Note Bandit” Robs Fourth Bank

A Texas bank robber known as the “Sticky Note Bandit” has held up another bank. The FBI says the man robbed a bank in Houston on Tuesday, making it his fourth robbery in two weeks. He reportedly hit a Bank of America branch while dressed as a woman.

The bureau says he also struck three other Houston banks this month, and in each case he handed tellers a sticky note with a threatening message demanding cash. Authorities aren’t saying how much money he’s made off with but they are searching for him.