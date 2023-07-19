TEXAS

“Sticky Note Bandit” Robs Fourth Bank

jsalinasBy 150 views
0

A Texas bank robber known as the “Sticky Note Bandit” has held up another bank. The FBI says the man robbed a bank in Houston on Tuesday, making it his fourth robbery in two weeks. He reportedly hit a Bank of America branch while dressed as a woman.

The bureau says he also struck three other Houston banks this month, and in each case he handed tellers a sticky note with a threatening message demanding cash. Authorities aren’t saying how much money he’s made off with but they are searching for him.

4th Busload of Migrants From Texas Arrives In Los Angeles

Previous article

Prison Sentence Possible For Raising Voice

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS