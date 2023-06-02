Stitt Sends Troops To Southern Border

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will send National Guard troops to the southern border in response to Governor Abbott’s call for reinforcements.

Stitt says it’s not a decision he takes lightly. He says he believes it’s in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address, what he calls, the federal government’s utter failure to secure the southern border.

In all, Stitt and 12 other Republican governors have committed to sending 13-hundred National Guard members and 230 law enforcement personnel to the southern border.